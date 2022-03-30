WASHINGTON – A peek at the remaining schedule made one thing very clear on Tuesday: The Bulls really needed a win.

Fighting to stay out of the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference standings, they faced the Wizards knowing that the Clippers, Heat, Bucks, and Celtics all awaited them over the next week. Based on their struggles against elite teams so far this year, beating Washington figured to be a must, especially after a loss to the Knicks on Monday.

But as they’ve done a few times in this second half, when the Bulls had to get a victory, they managed to do so on the road in Washington D.C.

Their 107-94 victory over the Wizards helps the Bulls sweep the season series against the Eastern Conference foe. With the win, the Bulls pull a half-game ahead of the Raptors for fifth places in the playoff standings with six games to play in the regular sesaon.

On top of that, the win puts the Bulls 1 1/2 games ahead of the Cavaliers to stay out of the play-in tournament.

In a tight contest most of the night, the Bulls finally pulled away in the fourth quarter as they outscored Washington 32-21 en route to the 13-point victory. Keeping with his trend all year long, DeMar DeRozan led the effort by hitting 6-of-7 shots from the field and scoring 14 points in the final quarter.

Zach LaVine, who played despite lingering knee soreness that’s bugged him a lot the last two months, scored just 14 points but hit two three-pointers late to seal the victory. Nikola Vucevic also had 27 points on the evening, the most he’s had in a game since getting 31 against the Thunder on February 12th.