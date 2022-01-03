Bulls get a few games rescheduled on Monday

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 08: The. Chicago Bulls huddle before the game. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 8, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The dramatic increase of COVID-19 across the NBA has forced a number of postponements that have caused a number of scheduling headaches for the league.

The Bulls were one of the teams hit the hardest as nearly the entire team has been forced into the league’s virus protocol this season. Now they’re finding out when they’ll get to make up some of the games they missed, with five of them rescheduled on Monday.

AWAY HOME PREVIOUS DATE CURRENT DATE GAME TIME / BROADCAST NOTES Detroit Chicago Tue. 12/14/2021 Tue. 1/11/2022 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM local Chicago Oklahoma City Wed. 1/26/2022 Mon. 1/24/2022 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM local Toronto Chicago Wed. 12/22/2021 Wed. 1/26/2022 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM local Chicago Toronto Thu. 12/16/2021 Thu. 2/3/2022 7:30 PM ET Chicago Atlanta Mon. 1/24/2022 Thu. 3/3/2022 7:00 PM ET

Three of the postponements for the Bulls during their outbreak and their opponents have new dates, starting with the home game against the Pistons that was first called off on December 14th. That contest with be played on Tuesday, January 11th at the United Center at 7 PM.

Their December 16th game called off against the Raptors in Toronto will be made up on Wednesday, January 26th. To accommodate that, the Bulls’ game scheduled for that day against the Thunder in Oklahoma City has been moved two days earlier to Monday, January 24th.

By moving the game to that date, the Bulls’ contest scheduled against the Hawks scheduled for that day has been moved to Thursday, March 3rd.

A third postponed game against the Raptors that was scheduled for December 22nd will now be made up on Thursday, February 3rd.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bulls’ great start to the season hasn’t missed a beat, winning six-straight games since their first postponements in mid-December. That’s included a number of games where the team had partial rosters due to players in the protocol.

Ahead of the game with the Magic at the United Center on Monday, the Bulls currently hold a one-game lead in the Eastern Conference over the Nets and Bucks.