CHICAGO – It’s been a struggle in the second half for the Bulls, and it’s gotten to the point where there is some concern when it comes to the standings.

Now 4 1/2 games out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference, it seems that the team is now trying to find a way to settle themselves into the Top Six in the conference to make sure they don’t end up in the play-in portion of the playoffs.

They came into Monday’s contest in fifth place with the Cavaliers and the Raptors closing in on them just behind in the standings. Toronto could make up even more ground as they faced the Bulls at the United Center on Monday evening.

Safe to say that it was a close to a “must-win” for the Bulls as they could get with 12 games remaining, and it’s one they got.

The Bulls pulled away late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter, expanding their lead over the Raptors to as much as 21 before settling with a 113-99 victory that snaps a three-game losing streak. More importantly, It increased their lead over the sixth-place Cavaliers to 1 1/2 games and 2 1/2 over Toronto in seventh with 11 games remaining.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each added 26 points with Nikola Vucevic getting 19 points and 13 rebounds with Ayo Dosunmu leading the bench with 11 points.

Perhaps the most encouraging performance was from Patrick Williams, who returned to the lineup for the first time since October 28th. After having surgery on then rehabbing his injured wrist for nearly five months, the 2020 first round pick played 19 minutes, scoring seven points on 3-of-8 shooting with two rebounds and a steal.

Now the Bulls hit the road for five-straight games starting with Tuesday night against the Central Division rival Bucks at 7 PM in Milwaukee. Trips to face the Pelicans (Thursday), Cavaliers (Saturday), Knicks (March 28th), and Wizards (March 29th) are ahead for a team looking to solidify their place in the standings.

Monday was certainly a bit step for the team as they hope to avoid a play-in game.