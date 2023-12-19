CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls expect veteran forward Torrey Craig to miss at least the next two months because of a right foot injury.

Craig will be immobilized for about four weeks and need an additional four to six weeks of rehab due to an acute sprain of his plantar fascia, the team said Tuesday. He was injured in a loss at Miami on Saturday night.

Craig is averaging 6.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in his first season with the Bulls. He has averaged 6 points and 4 rebounds over seven seasons with Denver, Phoenix, Indiana, Milwaukee and Chicago.

The Bulls, who host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, are 11-17. They have won six of nine after beating Philadelphia on Monday.