Bulls forward Thaddeus Young wins the NBA’s Hustle Award

CHICAGO – One could argue that he was the player who enjoyed the biggest turnaround from the 2019-2020 season into the campaign just past for the Bulls.

Thaddeus Young saw an increase in his statistics along with his role on the Bulls under head coach Billy Donovan during the 2020-2021 season and proved to be a valuable veteran player off the bench.

This week, the NBA honored on particular part of Young’s game that made him quite unique in the league in the 68 games he played this season.

On Wednesday, Young won the NBA’s Hustle Award, which honors a player that provides energy and effort for his team. It’s been given out since the 2016-2017 season, when the NBA started tracking these “Hustle Stats.”

Per NBA.com, Young was first in the NBA in charges drawn and offensive loose balls recovered, which helped him beat out finalists Ben Simmons (Sixers), Jae’Sean Tate (Rockets), Draymond Green (Warriors), and Jrue Holiday (Bucks) for the award.

During the four previous years, Young had finished in the Top 10 for the award, including second in the 2017-2018 season.

In his second Bulls’ season, the veteran forward found success in his role off the bench as a veteran presence for a still developing team. Young shot a career-high 55 percent from the field in averaging 12.1 points a game while he increased his assists from 1.8 in 2019-2020 to 4.3 this past season.

He also increased his average rebounds from 4.9 to 6.2 a contest, all while playing similar minutes to the season before.