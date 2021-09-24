Bulls forward Patrick Williams out 4-to-6 weeks with a severe left ankle sprain

BROOKLYN, NY – MAY 15: Patrick Williams #44 of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on May 15, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Already the Bulls were going to be without one of their younger standouts to begin the 2021-2022 season, but on Friday they found out they’ll be without another.

Coby White (shoulder) has made steady progress over the past 4 months, is anticipated to make a full return in Nov.



Patrick Williams sustained a severe left ankle sprain during an optional individual workout, is anticipated to make a full return in 4-to-6 weeks. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 24, 2021

Forward Patrick Williams will have a late start to his second season after suffering a severe left ankle sprain in an option individual workout. The injury will keep him out 4-to-6 weeks, which brings him back on the court in early-to-mid November.

Coby White, who suffered a shoulder injury over the summer, is expected to return in full about the same time in November. Per the Bulls, he will take part in non-contact drills during the team’s training camp which starts next Tuesday.

The Bulls open up the 2021-2022 season against the Pistons in Detroit on October 20th.

The fourth-overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, Williams started 71 games in his rookie season, averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He took part in the Bulls’ summer league in Las Vegas and played well, with high hopes that he could continue to improve his game around a core of veteran acquisitions made this summer.

White’s update comes after he underwent left shoulder surgery in mid-June following an injury during a non-team related activity. In his second year with the Bulls, he’s averaged 14.2 points and 3.8 assists in 134 games, with 15.1 points, 4.8 assist average in 69 games in the 2020-2021 season.