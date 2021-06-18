Bulls forward Patrick Williams makes the NBA All-Rookie second team

BROOKLYN, NY – MAY 15: Patrick Williams #44 of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on May 15, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – He will always be remembered as the first major selection for a new era of Chicago Bulls’ basketball.

Last fall, Patrick Williams became the first pick of executive VP Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley’s tenure with the team. While he’d played just one season at Florida State, the Bulls had enough faith in the forward to make him the fourth overall selection in the draft.

During that first sesaon in Chicago, Williams was able to show his potential while also learning to grow into the NBA game and the team’s system.

He did well enough to earn some accolades from the NBA on Thursday.

The 19-year old was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie second team, the biggest accomplishment for the young play in his still very early professional career.

Williams started all but one of the Bulls’ 72 games this past season, averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He enjoyed a strong final month of the season, averaging 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds a contest in nine games in May.

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley, Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro joined Williams on the second team. Hornets guard and NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball led the first team, with Saddiq Bey (Pistons), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Kings), and Jae’Sean Tate (Rockets) joining him in that honor.

It’s expected that Williams will play a major role in the continued retooling of the Bulls’ roster, which figures to undergo more changes this offseason under Karnisovas and Eversley. That’s to be expected, because in many ways, the young forward was the first piece toward shaping a new era of the franchise.