Bulls forward Noah Vonleh tests positive for COVID-19, has been waived: Report

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 11: Noah Vonleh #5 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball up court against the Houston Rockets during a preseason game at the United Center on December 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO – On Sunday night, he was listed on the team’s injury report as “not with the team,” which raised some question as to why the forward wasn’t available for the preseason game against the Rockets.

Now it’s becoming clear why Noah Vonleh wasn’t available for the Bulls, and at the same time, may be done with the team.

Noah Vonleh issues statement to @YahooSports on testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Uhtgd79qCx — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 14, 2020

In response to a report by Yahoo Sports, Vonleh confirmed not only that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 but also that he’d been waived by the team.

“Though it was a short time, I appreciate the opportunity,” said Vonleh in the statement to Yahoo Sports. ” I am thankfully feeling good, and I look forward to working my way to another NBA opportunity once I’m cleared to play again!”

Per NBA protocols, Vonleh must quarantine for ten days after his positive test, which would not have made him available in time for the Bulls’ opener against the Atlanta Hawks on December 23rd at the United Center.

Vonleh was on his second stint with the Bulls, having played for the team during the last two months of the season after a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. In one preseason game this year against the Rockets on Friday, the forward had 12 points in 11 minutes.