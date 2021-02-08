Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen out 2-to-4 weeks with a shoulder sprain

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 03: Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls is defended by Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks during the first half of a game at United Center on February 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Injuries have been an unfortunate part of his storyline since the Bulls acquired him in a draft day trade with the Timberwolves back in 2017.

Another chapter was added on Monday morning, when a shoulder injury suffered Friday is going to keep Lauri Markkanen out a couple of weeks.

Injury Update: Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss 2-4 weeks after an MRI confirmed his original diagnosis of a sprained right acromioclavicular joint. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 8, 2021

An MRI confirmed that the forward sprained the acromioclavicular joint in his right shoulder and that will keep him out 2-to-4 weeks.

Markkanen suffered the injury driving to the hoop in the first quarter of the Bulls’ loss to the Magic on Friday night in Orlando. He was able to play for a little bit after hurting his shoulder, scoring 13 points and grabbing five rebounds, but was pulled from the game before halftime.