Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen out 2-to-4 weeks with a shoulder sprain

CHICAGO – Injuries have been an unfortunate part of his storyline since the Bulls acquired him in a draft day trade with the Timberwolves back in 2017.
Another chapter was added on Monday morning, when a shoulder injury suffered Friday is going to keep Lauri Markkanen out a couple of weeks.
An MRI confirmed that the forward sprained the acromioclavicular joint in his right shoulder and that will keep him out 2-to-4 weeks.
Markkanen suffered the injury driving to the hoop in the first quarter of the Bulls’ loss to the Magic on Friday night in Orlando. He was able to play for a little bit after hurting his shoulder, scoring 13 points and grabbing five rebounds, but was pulled from the game before halftime.