Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 27: Chandler Hutchison #15 of the Chicago Bulls puts up a shot against the Golden State Warriors at the United Center on December 27, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – Dealing with issues with COVID-19 will be a challenge for everyone in the NBA, and positive tests have already been popping up since training camps began.

The Bulls have been no exception, with Garrett Temple testing positive when he arrived for camp and Noah Vonleh having the same happen to him early in the postseason.

As the regular season begins, the Bulls are once again dealing with a positive test, this time from Chandler Hutchison.

LIVE: Head Coach Billy Donovan media availability prior to tonight’s game in Milwaukee https://t.co/TJ1VV1s55l — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 1, 2021

During his pre-game news conference at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, head coach Billy Donovan confirmed that the forward has the virus and because of that remains in Washington DC in quarantine. The Bulls just left that city after two wins over the Wizards on Tuesday and Thursday.

Hutchison played six minutes in Tuesday’s victory over Washington, registering two points and three rebounds in the victory.

Three others remain in the NBA’s “Health and Safety Protocol” after Hutchinson’s positive test and are not playing against the Bucks Friday in in Milwaukee. Lauri Markkanen, Ryan Arcidiacono, and Tomas Santoransky remain in that protocol just as they did on Thursday night.

A first round pick of the Bulls in 2018, Hutchison has played in four games this season, scoring 3.3 points and grabbing 4.3 rebounds per game.