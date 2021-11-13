Bulls’ five-game road trip has a difficult start against the Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – NOVEMBER 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls on November 12, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO – Without much success in the past half-decade, some would say this was one of the more anticipated regular season games in a while for the Bulls.

While keeping the perspective that it’s only November and that 71 games remain, it was a good chance to see how Billy Donovan’s squad would stack up against the NBA’s best team. Golden State, who has been invigorated with strong play after back-to-back disappointing seasons, entered Friday’s contest in San Francisco looking like their old selves while sporting a 10-1 record.

But after 48 minutes, it was clear that this Bulls’ team still is in need of some work as they begin to work their way back to being one of the NBA’s elite.

40 Points

9 Threes

What a show 💫@UAbasketball || Second Look pic.twitter.com/8zKW19XWYa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 13, 2021

Bolstered by another strong night by Stephen Curry, the Warriors ran away from the Bulls in the final three quarters to hand them a humbling 119-93 loss at the Chase Center Friday evening. It’s their most decisive loss of the season and the first time they’ve dropped a game by double-digits as their record falls to 8-4.

Curry’s 40 points, which included nine-three pointers, helped to erase a six-point Bulls’ lead after the first quarter as Golden State slowly pulled away as the game continued. They outscored the visitors by 12 in the second quarter then 18 in the third as they hit 15 three-pointers on the evening.

Playing without Nikola Vucevic, who is in the NBA’s health and safety protocol after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bulls couldn’t mount a response. Zach LaVine (23 points) and DeMar DeRozan (18 points) were the only two players who scored double digits as the team struggled with the ball as they committed 20 turnovers.

It was an eye-opening night for Donovan’s team as they continue on with their five-game Western Conference road trip, doing so without Vucevic. They’ll face the Clippers on Sunday, hoping for a better showing against another strong team than their first on this trip Friday night.