Bulls finish their summer league strong in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – In the midst of a year where they failed to make the playoffs, this is the only basketball that Bulls’ fans will see their team play for the better part of five months.

The summer league has also been an opportunity for fans of the franchise to see some of their young players take the floor, including a few that could make an impact with the new-look team in the 2021-2022 season.

There were five games to do that in Las Vegas the past two weeks, with a few bright spots along the way.

Monday night was the best of those efforts as the Bulls crushed the Hornets 99-74 at the Thomas and Mack Center to complete their schedule.

Chicago native Ayo Dosunmu, just as he did the game before against Memphis, led the Bulls in scoring with 19 points as all five starters finished in double-digits. Marko Simonovic, another one of those players who will factor into the conversation in 2021-2022, had ten points and four rebounds as he gets ready to take the floor for his rookie season in a few months.

There were also moments from others that are hoping to show themselves to the Bulls and others the past few weeks. That included undrafted free agent Troy Baxter Jr, who delivered one of the highlights of the tournament for the team Monday with a second half ally oop slam against Charlotte.

Patrick Williams was the star for the team even though he only played in three of the five games as he got a little work in before his second NBA season.

He finished with a pair of double-doubles in his contests against the Pelicans and Timberwolves, and scored 30 points in the middle game against the Spurs. Williams averaged 21 points and 10.3 rebounds per games during his time in Las Vegas.