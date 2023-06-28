CHICAGO — One of the biggest questions for the Bulls this offseason appears to have been answered as the new league year gets set to begin.

Now Official: The Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic have agreed to a new contract extension.

Reports have it at 3 years and $60 million.

Statements from Vucevic and executive VP Arturas Karnisovas are below.

Per a few reports, the first from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the deal is for three years and $60 million. Teams were allowed to negotiate with their own free agents the day after the conclusion of the NBA Finals earlier in June.

“I’m excited to continue my journey as a Chicago Bull,” said Vucevic in a statement released by the Bulls on Wednesday. “Since I have arrived in Chicago, everyone in the organization has been incredibly welcoming to my family and me. I am motivated more than ever to achieve our mutual goals as a team. I want to thank the Reinsdorf family and Artūras for continuing to believe in me.

“I also want to thank Bulls fans for the constant support, you guys are the best part about playing in Chicago. We will work harder than ever to bring success to the city of Chicago.”

Acquired by the Bulls at the trade deadline of the 2020-2021 season in a deal that included their 2021 & 2023 first round picks, Vucevic was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. It was expected that executive VP Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley would try to bring back the center, so Wednesday’s news isn’t a major surprise.

Over parts of three seasons in Chicago, Vucevic has averaged 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds in 181 regular season games, helping the Bulls to the playoffs in the 2021-2022 season. During the last two seasons, he averaged exactly 17.6 points and 11 rebounds a contest.

“During his time in Chicago, Nikola has proven that he is a special player both on and off the court,” said Karnisovas in a statement “He has produced at an elite level since we acquired him and will remain an integral part of our foundation moving forward. Nikola’s willingness to do whatever is asked of him to help us win, while also being an established veteran leader for our group, makes him a valuable component of the culture of our organization.

“He is a consummate professional and tremendous teammate, which plays a big role in making us an attractive destination for other players. We are excited to have him continue to be part of our journey.”

With the center back in the fold, many now wonder if the Bulls will try to run it back with two of their other key players in guards DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine. While both are under contract past this year, a 40-42 mark last season and the news Lonzo Ball likely won’t play next season could force the front office to rethink their strategy.

For now, at least, the Bulls are once again looking at continuity, and it starts this offseason with their center.

