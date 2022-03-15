Bulls falter against the struggling Kings on Monday night

SACRAMENTO, CA – MARCH 14: De’Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings drives to the basket during the game against the Chicago Bulls on March 14, 2022 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO – One of the criticisms of the Bulls during this 2021-2022 season has been their inability to beat elite teams in the NBA.

But looking on the opposite side of that, they have taken care of business against opponents they should beat. Before Monday night, they had a 25-6 record against opponents who were under .500 on the season.

Monday was an exception for the Bulls, however, as the team endured a rough night against a squad that entered the contest 21 games below .500.

The Kings jumped out to a 20-point lead at halftime against the sluggish Bulls and they complete a full comeback. Despite cutting the Sacramento lead to one in the fourth quarter, they’d never get the lead in a 112-103 defeat at the hands of a team that was just 24-45 coming into the game.

It could be considered the worst Bulls’ loss of the season and ended their modest two-game winning streak as they fall to 41-27 on the season. They remain in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with the Celtics closing in, sitting just a half-game behind in fifth place.

De’Aaron Fox led the way for Sacramento with 34 points and came through when it mattered the most for his team. Two free throws by DeMar DeRozan with 8:17 to go cut that 20-point Kings halftime lead down to one, but Fox extended it back to three with a jumper a minute later.

He’d continue to do the same the rest of the fourth quarter as the Kings ended any hopes of a Bulls’ rally to salvage a bad game.

DeRozan finished with 21 points with Zach LaVine leading the way with 27, but he was -21 when he was on the floor for 36 minutes. Nikola Vucevic added 3 points with ten rebounds.

This loss is difficult for the Bulls to take considering the next two games on this west coast road swing. They’ll face the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Wednesday as they currently sit fourth in the Western Conference with a 42-26 record. On Friday comes a match-up with the NBA’s best team in Phoenix as the Bulls face the Suns, who are currently 54-14 on the season.