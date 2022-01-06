Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan leads the early NBA All-Star Game voting for Eastern Conference guards

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 03: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls shoots against Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic at United Center on January 03, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As the Bulls have caught the attention of the NBA with their start to the 2021-2022 NBA season, so has one of their biggest acquisitions of the offseason.

Returning to previous All-Star form, DeMar DeRozan has been one of the best players in the league during the 2021-2022 campaign. From dramatic fourth quarter performances to providing leadership to a new group, the 13-year NFL veteran had aided the Bulls’ unexpected rise to the top of the Eastern Conference.

So far the fans are recognizing his contributions as they look to put DeRozan in another All-Star Game this winter.

In the first All-Star Game voting returns that were released by the NBA on Thursday, DeRozan currently leads all Eastern Conference guards with 1,487,598 votes. He currently has a sizable advantage over Nets guard James Harden for second place with his teammate Zach LaVine currently sitting in fourth place with 776,043 votes.

Center Nikola Vucevic is currently tenth in the frontcourt voting.

DeRozan is a strong candidate to be named to his fifth NBA All-Star Game and his first since the 2017-2018 season when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors. in 32 games, the guard is averaging 26.9 points, five rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, and he only continues to improve.

In eight games in December, DeRozan averaged 29.3 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game as the Bulls won every game in which he took the floor that month. In fact, the team has won 11-straight games with the guard in the lineup, including a win in November and the first two contests of the new year.

On December 31st and January 1st, DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to hit consecutive game-winning three-pointers on consecutive nights, doing so first in a win over the Pacers then the Wizards.