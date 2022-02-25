Bulls, DeMar DeRozan keep their winning trends going to start the 2nd half

CHICAGO – If a formula is working, there’s not sense in changing it, right?

Perhaps that’s how the Bulls are looking at things at the moment when it comes to how their winning basketball games and the man that’s helping to make that happen. After finishing up the first half with five straight wins led by historic DeMar DeRozan performances, the team started the second half in the same fashion on Thursday.

The All-Star guard scored five-straight points in the final 50 seconds to help the Bulls pull ahead of the Hawks to win it 112-108 at the United Center for the team’s sixth-straight victory.

For DeRozan, his historic streak of at least 35 points and shooting at least 50 percent from the field was extended to eight. He finished the game with 37 points on 15-of-21 shooting, extending his own NBA record that he set in the final seven games of the first half.

DeRozan came though when the Bulls needed him most with his team down by three with under a minute to go. He trimmed the lead to one with a jumper with 46.9 seconds to go then put the Bulls ahead with a jumper left of the lane while drawing the foul.

The free throw gave the Bulls all the points they’d need as a defensive stop and two free throws by Javonte Green put the game away.

“When you’re in those moment, you’ve got to take them on,” said DeRozan of situations like he faced on Thursday. “I love the moments. I love the challenge, I love the opportunity. It’s fun, it’s fun to me.”

Zach LaVine returned to the lineup with a 20-point effort while forward Tristan Thompson made his Bulls’ debut with 11 points and six rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench.

Yet it was DeRozan that once again stole the show, scoring 16 points in the first quarter to get the Bulls going then finishing off the victory in the final minute. An incredible finish to the first half has now blended into the second as the team stays at the top of the Eastern Conference.