Bulls’ defense can’t hold up against the Clippers in a loss Friday night

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 12: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket against (L-R) Patrick Williams #9, Coby White #0 and Luke Kornet #2 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Clippers defeated the Bulls 125-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Yes, Paul George wasn’t in the lineup, but that’s not going to stop a team that has their eye on a championship.

Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the Clippers can pack a punch on offense even when one of their best players isn’t available. They showed that against at Bulls’ team that’s still trying to find their way on that end of the court, and eventually is was too much.

Not our night. Off to Indiana. pic.twitter.com/LbvdsoDS5v — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 13, 2021

A close game early in the third quarter was blown open by Leonard as the visitors ran away from in a 125-106 victory at the United Center on Friday evening.

After getting the lead within one early in the third quarter on a Coby White (17 points) three-pointer, Los Angeles ran away with the game as their offense caught fire. Leonard would got onto score 15 of his game-high 33 points in the third quarter as they expanded to lead 12 by the end of the third quarter.

Marcus Morris Sr. contributed 20 points of his own to the effort and helped the Clippers build as much as a 22 point lead in the fourth quarter. The Clippers, who are fifth in the NBA in scoring, shot 58.1 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent from behind the arc for the evening, and the Bulls couldn’t keep up.

Zach LaVine once again led the Bulls with 26 points on the evening with White and Tomas Satoransky getting 17 a piece. It just wasn’t enough to keep up with one of the best offenses in the NBA, even if they were down one of their biggest weapons.