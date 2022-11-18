CHICAGO – One of the traditions of a Bulls season over the last few years is the moment that fans get the chance to see the team’s new alternate uniforms for a given season.

That will be on Friday night when the team will take the floor at the United Center to show off their “City Edition” jerseys and shorts.

(Courtesy: Chicago Bulls)

The game against the Magic on Friday night is the first of six games that the team will wear these unique uniforms during the 2022-2023 season.

As part of the debut of the alternates, the Bulls will also be giving out 10,000 Ayo Dosunmu t-shirts that mimic the new look of the jerseys.

(Courtesy: Chicago Bulls)

The Bulls will also be wearing these City Edition uniforms on the following dates:

Dec. 10 vs. Mavericks

Jan. 13 vs Thunder

Feb. 24 vs. Nets

Mar. 3 vs Suns

Apr. 9 vs. Pistons

(Courtesy: Chicago Bulls)

This is the first time the Bulls’ City Edition uniform features white as the primary color since 2016, but once again it serves as a tribute to Chicago’s unique architecture with the municipal “Y” used in a number of different places.

A rust red color was added as a tribute to the color of the bridges that connect downtown across the Chicago River.

See more on the inspiration for the 2022-2023 City Edition jerseys by clicking here.

The Bulls come into Friday night’s game looking to snap a three-game losing streak as the team has fallen to 6-9 on the season. This is the first game between the Eastern Conference foes in the 2022-2023 campaign.