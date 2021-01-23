Bulls’ offensive consistency helps them to a third-straight win

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 22: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on January 22, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE – Making history with this Bulls’ team wasn’t on the minds of too many ahead of the 2020-2021 season. With a new coach and a new front office regime looking at the group, it figured to be a time of transition.

But Billy Donovan is getting the most out of a roster that was assembled mostly from the old John Paxson-Gar Forman as the group has remained competitive for most of this early campaign.

Right now it’s their offense that is finding their stride, and doing so in a historic fashion for the franchise.

Along with getting a season-high third win in a row, the Bulls scored over 115 points for the seventh-consecutive game in their 123-110 win over the Hornets in Charlotte. Per radio broadcaster 670 The Score, that ties the franchise record which was also achieved in February of 1970.

It also marks the fifth time that the team has gone over 120 points in the stretch, one in which the team has inched closer to the .500 mark at 7-8 as they host the reigning champion Lakers on Saturday.

Zach LaVine led the group with 25 with Lauri Markkanen scoring 23, adding to his four-game streak of double-digit scoring games. He’s averaging 21.5 since being activated off the NBA’s Health and Safety protocol, three of which have been wins.

Coby White had 18 with Garrett Temple (15) and Otto Porter Jr. (13) rounding out the double-digit scorers for the team. All together the Bulls dished out 33 assists on the night to reach then eclipse the 115 mark.