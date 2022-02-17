Bulls complete a great first half with a win over the Kings

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 16: Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) drives to the basket for a layup during a NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls on February 16, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Even the most optimistic of Bulls’ fans probably wouldn’t have seen a start like this coming, but here they are.

No matter what happens on the NBA’s final day of competition before the All-Star Break, the Chicago Bulls will be in first place in the Eastern Conference.

They assured that with a 125-118 win that includes a few positive storylines for the team, with the most important being their record as they approach a week off for the mid-season festivities in Cleveland this weekend.

With a fifth-straight victory, the Bulls are 38-21 on the season which nudges them a half-game ahead of the Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference. Miami does play tonight, so at the very worst, Billy Donovan’s team will be sitting in first place once the night is over.

DeMar DeRozan is a big reason why the Bulls are sitting where they are and he concluded his incredible first half of the season by making some NBA history. His 38 points on 16-of-27 shooting makes him the first player in NBA history to score 35 or more points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field in seven-straight games.

Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain held the previous record of six, but now DeRozan has passed him and is arguably leading the consideration for NBA Most Valuable Player at the All-Star Break.

Into the starting lineup in place of Zach LaVine, who got a clean bill of health before the game, Coby White celebrated his birthday in style with a season-high 31 points including a team-high six three-pointers. Another double-double for Nikola Vucevic – 21 points, ten rebounds – helped the Bulls pull away from the Kings late for their 38th victory.

While DeRozan, Lavine, and Ayo Dosunmu head to Cleveland for All-Star activities, the rest of the team has a week off before their second half begins at the United Center on February 24th against the Hawks. If they can repeat their effort in the first half, a special spring could be ahead for a team that hasn’t seen the postseason in five years.