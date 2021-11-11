Bulls center Nikola Vucevic enters the NBA’s health and safety protocol

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 8: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 8, 2021 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After a couple of difficult games, it appeared that the Bulls’ top center had found his rhythm again in a win over the Mavericks.

But Nikola Vucevic will have to wait a bit to build off that game as he’s likely out of the lineup for at least a week-and-a-half.

Sources: Bulls center Nikola Vucevic tested positive for coronavirus and will miss at least 10 days due to health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2021

Per numerous reports, including Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, the center has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol after a positive test for COVID-19. This will keep Vucevic out of the lineup for at least ten days.

In his second year with the Bulls, Vucevic is averaging 13.6 points and 10.9 rebounds in 11 games this season, including 18 points and ten rebounds in a win over the Mavericks on Wednesday. This came after three straight tough games for the center where he shot 12-for-37 from the floor while scoring 26 combined points.

The absence comes as the Bulls embark on their most difficult stretch of the young season as they hit the road for five-straight games against Western Conference opponents. The NBA’s top team, the Warriors, start off the trip on Friday with the Clippers, Lakers, Trail Blazers, and Nuggets waiting after that.