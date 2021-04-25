Bulls can’t overcome a 20-point halftime deficit against the Heat

MIAMI, FL – APRIL 24: Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on April 24, 2021 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

MIAMI – There have been a few times that the Bulls have trailed by 20 points during the season, and probably more than Billy Donovan would like.

A few times they’ve made a game of it, trying to overcome a terrible start to pull out an improbable win, and Saturday was one of those times.

Down by 20 at the half and even 22 into the third quarter, the Bulls would storm back late in the third and into the fourth quarter. They’d cut the lead down to as little as two in the final 15 seconds, but eventually they ran out of time.

Their 106-101 defeat at the hands of the Heat was mainly due to a bad first half in which the Bulls fell behind by 15 points in the first quarter and were chasing the rest of the way.

Coby White, who came into the contest averaging 17.2 points in his previous five games with Zach LaVine out, went for a season-high 31 points in the effort. In the final two minutes, he scored seven points to attempt to help the Bulls pull of an incredible comeback.

But Miami would have an answer each time the Bulls would make their run. After White cut the lead to five with a hoop with 2:03 to go, Duncan Robinson (team-high 28 points) got a hoop with 30 seconds to go to push the lead back up to seven.

White would then hit three-straight free throws then a dunk with 15 seconds left to get the lead down to two, but the Heat shut the door after that. Kendrick Nunn hit a pair of free throws then a defensive stop by Miami ended the game.

At 25-35 and a game-and-a-half behind Washington for the tenth spot in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls now stay in town to face the Heat on Tuesday.