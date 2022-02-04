Bulls can’t finish off a late comeback in an overtime loss to the Raptors

TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 03: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls is defended by Gary Trent Jr. #33 of the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on February 3, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

TORONTO – In a season that has featured a number of memorable moments through the first half, it looked like Thursday would be another.

Down by six with 2:28 to play against the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, the Bulls saved their best to make a comeback in search of a 33rd victory of the season. The took the lead back with 8.6 seconds left, but that’s where the ending took an unfamiliar turn for this group.

Scottie Barnes’ tipped in a Fred Van Vleet miss with under a second left to force overtime, and Toronto wouldn’t let the lead slip again. They took control late in the overtime session and beat the Bulls 127-120 to snap the visitor’s two-game winning streak.

Barnes put Toronto ahead with 1:44 to play in the extra session and Gary Trent Jr. put it away with a three-pointer with 16 seconds left to drop the Bulls to 32-19 on the season.

It spoiled what looked to be a strong Bulls’ finish in the final 90 seconds of regulation, with DeMar DeRozan erasing a Raptors lead with two free throws then a hoop with 47 seconds to go. After Ayo Dosunmu forced a turnover, Nikola Vucevic looked to put the Bulls ahead for good when he beat the shot clock with an inside hoop with eight seconds to go.

That play was the highlight of a huge night for Vucevic, who led all scorers with 30 points and 18 rebounds, but Barnes had the answer to send the game to overtime where Toronto eventually won.

Zach LaVine, who was named an NBA All-Star reserve a half-hour before the game, admitted to playing through back spasms all night. He played 42 minutes despite that, scoring 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.