Bulls are on the wrong end of an epic finish against the Blazers

CHICAGO – Highlight tapes are made of moments like this. So are nightmares.

That’s just how these finishes play out in the National Basketball Association where one team makes an improbable rally against another that seemed destined for a victory. Saturday night saw one of them at the United Center featuring one of the best players in the game and a team still finding itself early in the season.

As you might imagine, it didn’t end well for the hosts.

With the Bulls up by five points with just ten second left, Damian Lillard trigged an incredible rally for the visiting Trail Blazers. He hit a 30-foot three-pointer to get the game within two points with 8.9 seconds left, then got help from teammates.

On the inbounds pass to Zach LaVine, Gary Trent Jr. was able to tie him up and force the jump ball. Portland then won the tip on that play and got the ball to Lillard, who knocked down the fadeaway three-pointer over Lauri Markkanen as time expired.

Blazers 123, Bulls 122. A magical result for the visitors and a nightmare for the hosts, who’ve now lost three-straight games as their record falls to 7-11 on the season.