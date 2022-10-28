CHICAGO – If you want to see the Bulls play a regular season game in Europe, and you have the means to travel there in January, your chance to get tickets to the contest is coming up soon.

Here are more details on the ticket sales and packages being offered through the NBA for the Bulls-Pistons Paris game on January 19th. @WGNNews https://t.co/GjbRx6nRSj pic.twitter.com/xgn67LX5EQ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 28, 2022

On Friday morning, the Bulls announced that tickets for their game against the Pistons on January 19th in Paris will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 10th at 5 AM central standard time. This will take place through the website of Accor Arena, the venue that will host the game.

The league is offering a presale for the game two days before on November 8th if you get verified on the arena’s website by November 3rd.

Along with tickets, the league is also offering a variety of game packages for fans that include premium seats, Paris tours, along with meet-and-greets with players. You can see the packages being offered by the league by clicking here.

This marks the second time that the Bulls will play a regular season game outside of the United States, having faced the Orlando Magic in Mexico City on December 18, 2018. It will be the team’s first trip back to Paris since the McDonald’s Championship on October 16-17, 1997 – a two-game exhibition prior to the team’s last NBA title season.

January 19th will also mark the second time that the NBA will play a game in Paris, having done so on January 24, 2020, when the Bucks beat the Hornets at Accor Arena.