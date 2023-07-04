CHICAGO — The Bulls’ 2023 free agent class now includes a forward after a reported signing in the first week of July.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team has an agreement with Torrey Craig on a two-year deal with a player option.

He’ll add some frontcourt depth to the team after completing his best NBA season with the Suns this past year, including a strong playoff series against the Clippers.

The veteran forward joins returning center Nikola Vucevic (3 years, $60 million) and guard Coby White (3 year, $33 million) along with newcomer Jevon Carter (3 year, $20 million) as the team’s free agent class so far in 2023.

Craig is a six-year veteran of the NBA who has played for the Nuggets, Bucks, Suns, and Pacers. After three years playing professionally in Australia and New Zealand after a standout career at USC Upstate, he signed a two-way contract with Denver in 2017.

After three seasons with the Nuggets, he signed with the Bucks, where he played 18 games before being traded to the Suns. In 2021-2022, he signed with the Pacers only to be traded back to Phoenix again midseason.

His second time with the Suns would prove to be his best as he played in a career-high 79 games with 60 starts in 2022-2023. Craig averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in an average of 24.7 minutes per game.

In Phoenix’s first round NBA Playoffs series with the Clippers, the forward enjoyed one of the best stretches of his career. Averaging 25.6 minutes in the five-game series win for the Suns, Crai had 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest, shooting 64.7 percent from the field and 55.6 from behind the three-point line.