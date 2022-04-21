CHICAGO – There were many wondering if the team was even going to win a game against the defending NBA champions.

That question was answered with a great performance by the visitors at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday evening.

After losing a competitive Game 1 to the Bucks on Sunday evening, the Bulls got a big first half lead and never let it go in a 114-110 win over Milwaukee to tie their first round series at one. Billy Donovan’s team has looked like a completely different group in the playoffs compared to the one that finished the regular season with an 8-17 record.

DeMar DeRozan made good on his promise to improve after shooting 6-of-25 from the field in Game 1 by scoring a playoff career-high 41 points. Meanwhile, the defense remains strong for the Bulls as they’ve yet to let the Bucks pull away so far this series.

“Bull-etin Board” on WGN News Now recapped the team’s first playoff victory in five years on Thursday evening as we heard from DeRozan and Alex Caruso while also giving an update on Bucks’ small forward Khris Middleton.

Drew Stevens of WARR Media and On Tap Sports Net joined the show to give his perspective on the team’s change in play in the playoffs along with DeRozan’s outstanding performance.

We also take a look ahead to Game 3 and Game 4 in Chicago, which will be the first postseason games played at the United Center in five years.

You can watch this edition of the “Bull-etin Board” on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley in the video above.