CHICAGO – Early in the week, it looked like the team was going to take a few steps forward, but instead they took two more steps back against Western Conference opponents.

A loss to the struggling Kings was followed by a defeat against the Jazz, as the team continues to have issues in the second half of the season facing a tougher schedule. At the moment, the Bulls are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and wouldn’t host a first round series.

At least one of their injured players is getting closer to a return as Patrick Williams continues to work back to health after being assigned to the Windy City Bulls of the G-League this week.

Larry Hawley covered all of those on this week’s edition of the “Bull-etin Board” on the team, which you can watch in the video above.