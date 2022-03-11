‘Bull-etin Board’ discusses the Bulls after a difficult stretch in early March

CHICAGO – At least the losing streak is over, and that’s a very good thing for a team still fighting for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference.

After losing a season-high five straight games, the Bulls finally broke through against the Pistons on Wednesday night in a 114-108 victory that gives them a 40th win on the season. So far, they’ve stayed in fourth in the conference, sitting a half-game behind the Sixers for third place and a game-and-a-half behind the Bucks for second.

The Heat still have the lead in the Eastern Conference, three-and-a-half games ahead of the Bulls with 16 games remaining in the regular season.

Naturally, those were major topics of this week’s “Bull-etin Board” on the team as they look ahead to the final month of play before the postseason. That includes a game with the Cavaliers at the United Center which could very well end up a first round playoff preview.

Alex Caruso, who broke his wrist on a Flagrant 2 foul by Bucks guard Grayson Allen back in January, is now cleared to start full practice with the team as he gets closer to a return to the lineup. He will be a major addition to the Bulls since his defensive prowess was a big part of the team’s success before his injury.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson continues to have an impact on the team outside of his play on the court. He’s defended the Bulls when some have criticized their record against teams at or over the .500 mark while also providing motivation when the team is struggling.

Thompson did that during the second half against the Pistons, and the Bulls responded with a comeback win.

Larry Hawley covered all of these topics in this week’s “Bull-etin Board” on WGN News Now. You can watch the program in the video above.