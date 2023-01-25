CHICAGO – While the Bulls have been through a number of changes over the past few decades, there is one person on the team that has remained consistent: The mascot.

Perhaps that’s why “Benny The Bull” is one of the most popular among fans in the National Basketball Association.

According to a survey conducted by NJBet.com, the Bulls’ mascot is ranked second among the 28 that are in the NBA. Taken in November of 2022, the website asked 902 fans about the mascots, with a 50-50 split of men and women ranging from 18 to 80 years old.

Ranked on a scale from 1 to 5, Benny finished with a score of 3.83, which put him just behind “Grizz” of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bulls’ mascot was in second place by a good amount over the Cavaliers’ “Moondog,” who came in with a score of 3.57.

Cleveland’s other NBA mascot, “Sir CC,” came in 14th.

“Harry the Hawk” of the Atlanta Hawks came in fourth with “Rocky The Mountain Lion” of the Nuggets coming in fifth. At the bottom of the list was the Mavericks’ “Mavs Man,” who was 28th with a score of 1.87, but the team’s other mascot, “Champ,” came in ninth.

The Knicks, Lakers, Nets, and Warriors do not have an official mascot.

Benny debuted as the Bulls’ mascot in 1969, three years after the franchise was established in the NBA. He remains one of the popular parts of a gameday at the United Center, and he apparently has earned the respect of those around the league as well.