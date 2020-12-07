Before starting Bulls’ training camp, Garrett Temple discusses his bout with COVID-19

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 22: Garrett Temple #17 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game on July 22, 2020 at The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Brought in for his versaitlity and his veteran presence on a team that’s still full of young players, it was important for the Bulls’ biggest free agent acquisition of the offseason to be at the Advocate Center as much as possible.

But that can’t happen right now for Garrett Temple, who talked to the media Sunday from his hotel at the moment in Chicago, away from the team’s workout. He told reporters that he tested positive for COVID-19 the previous week and continues to be isolated.

The veteran guard, who is entering his 11th year in the NBA, believes he got the virus while visiting family in Louisiana over the Thanksgiving holiday. While Temple said he was symptomatic, he says they’ve been getting better and the virus didn’t spread to most of those he was around for the holiday.

“Most of my family didn’t get it, which is good. My dad, my mom, nobody over 60, nobody with underlying conditions has it, which is great,” said Temple. “This is why my wife and my son are both negative, which is great. That’s where we are today.”

Headaches were the biggest symptom of COVID-19 for Temple, who also experienced some fatigue but didn’t have a loss of taste our smell. Per the NBA’s protocol, he must have two negative tests to return, and he hopes that happens by the middle of this week.

For Temple, it further shows the need for diligence for himself and the rest of the league as they embark on a 72-game pandemic season. There will be no bubble for players like there was in Orlando, with risks of contraction all around, forcing protocols to be followed closely.

“It’s difficult, it’s gonna be hard, the onus is going to be on the players. We have to be smart about who we’re around. But honestly, about wearing a facemask whenever,” said Temple. “I felt like if I had a facemask on during my time with my family, I definitely would have mitigated the risk of getting it it.

“The first three months we’re gonna be in Chicago, it’s pretty cold out here, so I don’t know how many guys will be going out anywhere. But we’ve gotta just be aware of our surroundings make sure like I said, adhere to the guidelines. Most of the guidelines that the cities have put out are good, so we just have to adhere to those.”

Doing so will give him a chance to take the floor for the Bulls this season, offering the team not only veteran experience but a player who can play a number of positions on the floor. Having faced his new team a few time the past few years, Temple is encouraged about the teams future and the talent currently on the roster.

The guard hopes to add what he can as Billy Donovan gets his chance to leave his impact on this current core.

“That’s one thing what I’ve been able to do, when I go to teams, just honestly fit whatever role the coaches want me in,” said Temple, who described himself as a “Swiss Army Knife” type of player for the Bulls. “That’s been my calling card since I’ve been in the league.”