Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu has been added to the roster for the Jordan Rising Stars event that will be played at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday at 8 p.m. central time.

He’s an injury replacement for Rockets guard Jalen Green, who is dealing with a left groin strain.

Dosunmu will be on Team Deron, which is coached by former All-Star Deron Williams, in the four-team tournament that consists of the best first and second-year players in the NBA along with a squad of G-League All-Stars. He will join the team that includes Franz Wagner (Magic), Alperen Sengun (Rockets), Trey Murphy III (Pelicans), AJ Griffin (Hawks), Bones Hyland (Nuggets), and Walker Kessler (Jazz).

As a rookie, Dosunmu was selected to take part in the event, then known as Rising Stars, for All-Star weekend at RocketMortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

A two-time state champion at Morgan Park High School and consensus All-American at Illinois, Dosunmu has found himself in a prominent role with the Bulls in his second NBA season. With Lonzo Ball still out after left knee surgery, the guard has started 48 of the 56 games he’s played this season.

Dosunmu is averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while playing 28.3 minutes per contest. In his rookie season, he played in 77 games, 40 of which were starts, averaging 8.8 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds a game.

The Bulls will face the Bucks Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in their final game before the All-Star break at the United Center.