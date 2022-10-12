CHICAGO – Just a year ago, many were wondering just how much the former Morgan Park High School and Illinois standout would be able to contribute to his hometown NBA team.

A year later, after a breakthrough regular season, Ayo Dosunmu is going to fill a major role for the team as they start the 2022-2023 season.

After the Bulls’ final exhibition game against the Bucks at the United Center Tuesday evening, head coach Billy Donovan announced that the second-year player will start at point guard to begin the upcoming campaign.

“He’s basically going to start there for us,” said Donovan on Tuesday. “I feel very comfortable with him (as a starter).”

Dosunmu will be the first to get the chance to fill in for Lonzo Ball, who is out for an undisclosed amount of time after undergoing a second left knee surgery in 2022 at the end of September. Veteran Goran Dragic, who signed with the team this offseason, will also see time at the position with Coby White and rookie Dalen Terry likely to fill in as well off the bench.

But it’s the Chicago native who will get to run the point with the starters to begin the season next Wednesday, October 19th when the Bulls face the Heat in Miami.

In four preseason games, Dosunmu has averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while playing an average of 24.5 minutes per contest. This comes after the guard had a strong rookie season after the Bulls selected him in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft as Dosunmu started 40 of the 77 games he played in for the playoff team.

The guard averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest, filling in for the injured Ball along with others during the 2021-2022 season.

While Donovan lauded Dragic’s ability to use his experience to help the Bulls over the next year, he felt that Dosunmu deserved the chance to start.

“Ayo right now is going to be the guy back there for us. He’s done a really good job this training camp and preseason games,” said Donovan.