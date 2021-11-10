Ayo Dosunmu makes his impact with the Bulls quickly as a rookie

CHICAGO – There’s no doubting the experience he’s had both in the collegiate and the professional game of basketball, so his words do carry some weight.

Hence what Billy Donovan has to say about the Bulls’ only draft pick in 2021 figures to bold well for him as his rookie season progresses.

“You can watch a guy play for ten minutes and you can figure out if he can play or not. It takes a long time to figure out about a guy if he’s kinda got that ‘It’ factor. He’s got the ‘It’ factor,” said the Bulls’ coach of Ayo Dosunmu.

Donovan has been able to figure that out about Ayo Dosunmu in the first ten regular season games of his professional career, as the Chicago native has been able to make an impact in spots during a strong start to the Bulls’ season.

That included Monday night’s 23-point win over the Nets at the United Center, where Dosunmu had 11 of his career-high 15 points in the fourth quarter while also grabbing three of his seven rebounds in that final stretch. The 20 minutes of action only helped the former Morgan Park High School and Ilinois star find his place on a veteran Bulls team as they’ve started the 2021-2022 campaign 7-3.

“I just try to come in, whether Coach Donovan plays me two minutes or 15 or 20 minutes, I just try to come in with energy, come in with positivity, come in and play hard and to have fun,” said Dosunmu. “When you’re doing something that you love and you have fun, that’s when your natural instincts come out.”

As the season has gone along, Dosunmu’s minutes have increased as he continues to make an impact in games, playing 88 minutes in the last five Bulls’ contests. He’s averaging 5.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest as he continues to be used to bring energy in spurts for the team.

Dosunmu has tried to make the most of his time not only in production but in education as he learns traits that will aid him in being a strong contributor for the long term in the NBA.

“In our ten games, we’ve faced so many good players, some of the best players in our game. Just be watching it, being a student of the game, watching film, it definitely helped my game a lot,” said Dosunmu. “Because now, early on shots that I was missing, I’m able to watch it on film, I’m able to work on it more. Just being in those battles, playing those tough games, just being right there watching or participating in it, it goes a long way, and it’s helped me a lot.”