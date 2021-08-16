Ayo Dosunmu has his first breakout performance of the summer league Sunday

LAS VEGAS – It’s already been quite a few weeks for the native of Chicago as he gets the chance to take the floor for his hometown Bulls.

On top of that, Ayo Dosunmu has already locked up a deal to keep him with the Bulls for the next two years.

As NBA Summer League play continued in Las Vegas, the former Morgan Park and Illinois star reportedly signed a guaranteed two-year, $2.48 million dollar contract. Then on Sunday, Dosunmu enjoyed the best game of his very young Bulls’ career.

Dosunmu had his best game so far of the games in Las Vegas against the Grizzlies, scoring a team-high 26 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field with seven rebounds and three assists. It wasn’t enough for the Bulls to get the win as they fell to Memphis 96-91, but the complete performance certainly helps the 2021 First-Team All-American show what he can do for the Bulls.

“That’s what summer league is for – for rookies to come in and showcase their skills,” said Dosunmu about proving himself as he transitions from college to NBA basketball. “Me having the opportunity here to test my skills against NBA competition, NBA sets, NBA offense, NBA defense. That’s what summer league’s about.

“After tomorrow’s (Monday) game, I can soak in the whole five games, and then I can go back and work and try to get better. That’s what it’s all about.”

Before Sunday, Dosunmu had some ups and downs in his first three summer league games, scoring a combined 19 points with 15 rebounds and four assists. His performance on Sunday came after he was just 1-for-7 from the field for two points against the Timberwolves on Thursday.

But the guard was resilient in his next effort, setting up what he hopes will be strong finish in the summer league finale against the Hornets late Monday night.