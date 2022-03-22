CHICAGO – When it comes to injuries for the Bulls in the 2021-2022 season, it has been a good news, bad news proposition.

An encouraging update for one player would come close to some discouraging news for another, and Monday was the perfect example.

Patrick Williams, who has been out of the Bulls’ lineup since October after wrist surgery, made his return against the Raptors at the United Center. At the same time, head coach Billy Donovan said that Lonzo Ball will have his rehabilitation from arthroscopic knee surgery pulled back for the next ten days.

While he can continue strength training, he will not be doing any running, as he’s beginning to exceed his initial 6-to-8 week deadline when he underwent surgery. This means that Ball won’t accompany the team on their five-game road trip, which begins against the Bucks in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

“It’s not necessarily that he’s had any setbacks, it’s just that we have not been able to take that next step, and not taking that next step, I think, with the doctors talking, our medical guys, the feeling ways let’s kinda really pull back on what he’s doing,” said Donovan. “Take a break on the running and trying to ramp him up.”

Donovan wouldn’t speculate if there is a risk that Ball wouldn’t return this season as he continues to recover from surgery and bone bruise in his knee. The inability for the point guard to play has been one reason why the team has struggled after the All-Star Break against a more difficult schedule.

Meanwhile, Williams has made his return to the Bulls in a reserve role and in limited minutes to start. In his first contest since October 28th, the forward played 19 minutes and went 3-of-8 from the field with seven points, two rebounds, and a steal in a 113-99 win over Toronto.

Williams said he was a bit winded early in the game but said he got his second wind quickly and settled in.

“It was amazing,” said Williams of returning to the lineup against the Raptors. “Can’t really put it into words, honestly. Just having something taken from you for so long, something that you love, and then finally being able to get it back and enjoy it again.

“There’s really nothing like it.”

Now if only Ball could have that experience before the end of the regular season in order to help the Bulls’ playoff push.