As Denzel Valentine stays with the Bulls, Kris Dunn signs with Hawks

CHICAGO – The second day of free agency has brought two expected developments for the Bulls as they craft their rosters for the first year of the Arturas Karnisovas/Marc Eversley era.
They’re officially saying goodbye to one while welcoming back another.
Without a qualifying offer from the Bulls, Kris Dunn reportedly found a new home in Atlanta as the guard comes to an agreement on a two-year, $10 million dollar deal with the Hawks.
The guard joined the Bulls in the Jimmy Butler trade in the summer of 2017 from the Timberwolves in hopes he’d become a fixture in the team’s backcourt. While he was able to develop a strong reputation for defense, injuries in each of his three seasons slowed him down.
In 51 games this past season, he averaged two steals per game to go with 7.3 points and 3.4 assists a contest. He started 32 games for the Bulls in 2019-2020 after starting all but two of the 46 contests he played in the season before.
As the Bulls said goodbye to one player, the welcome back their 2016 first round draft pick Denzel Valentine, who reportedly accepted his one-year, $4.7 million dollar qualifying offer on Saturday.
He’s been with the Bulls for four years as he played in three seasons for the team, having missed the 2018-2019 campaign after undergoing season-ending ankle surgery.
After playing in 77 games in the 2017-2018 season, Valentine saw less playing time in his first year under Jim Boylen. He played in 36 games with just five starts, but was effective in his spurts on the floor.
In the last five games of the season before their season was ended by the pandemic, Valentine averaged 13 points a game. In what would turn out to be the Bulls’ last game of the campaign, he scored 15 points in a win over the Cavaliers.