Arturas Karnisovas pens letter to Bulls fans

CHICAGO – Arturas Karnisovas developed a passion for the Chicago Bulls when he was a teenager in Lithuania. He watched from afar as Michael Jordan set out on a path that turned Chicago into a championship dynasty and a global brand.

Now it’s his job to direct Jordan’s old team back to the top of the NBA.

The Bulls fired general manager Gar Forman on Monday, while officially hiring Karnisovas as their executive vice president of basketball operations and moving John Paxson into an advisory role.

The struggling Bulls handed the keys to the 48-year-old Karnisovas last week, convincing him to leave his job as GM of the Denver Nuggets. By making the move now rather than waiting until the season resumes or is called off, they believe they are giving him more time to evaluate the organization.

“This is my dream,” Karnisovas said during a conference call. “Our ultimate goal is clearly to bring an NBA championship to the city of Chicago. … A firm foundation is absolutely vital. I will build that here in Chicago. No skipping steps. There is a systematic approach to success.

Karnisovas wrote an open letter to fans on the Bulls website Monday night.

Wherever you are reading this, I hope you are staying safe and healthy in these challenging and unprecedented times. Thank you to all of those on the front lines around the world who are working tirelessly to care for others and to restore health and safety for the rest of us. Your hard work does not go unnoticed, and speaking for my family, our gratitude is beyond measure.

My role with the Bulls is an unparalleled professional opportunity; the height of a dream for me. I grew up watching the Chicago Bulls – that team represented American basketball and the NBA to a kid from Lithuania. Like many around the world, I have always held a love for this franchise, which is why it is such an immense privilege to play a role in the revival of this legendary team. Though there will be challenges, these are challenges I feel well prepared for.

There are no shortcuts to success. A systematic approach is necessary, one that will be the product of focused and intentional hard work and diligence. My professional philosophy is rooted in the concept of “team”: fostering cohesion through transparency, communication and functionality. I am committed to developing this culture and an expectation of winning for the Chicago Bulls.

I will look to get to know our roster, have constant communication with players and staff, create roster balance and stay creative when making deals. I will lead by example by giving my best, each and every day, in everything I do. I will work persistently to build a foundation worthy of the Chicago Bulls and Bulls fans around the world.

Let’s be clear: our ultimate goal is to bring an NBA championship to the city of Chicago. This is what every team in the NBA strives for, day in and day out. In the end, only one team wins each season, and there are countless factors out of one’s control that allow for this goal to be realized. What IS in our control, is our approach and processes behind each decision we make. We will adopt a habit of excellence and as a team, we will expect and demand a lot from each other, in order to rise to the expectations of our fans.

I want to thank Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf and the entire Bulls organization for presenting me with this opportunity and welcoming me and my family to Chicago. This is a great sports town and Bulls fans are among the most passionate in all of sports. They deserve a team they can be proud of. My objective is to bring this team back to relevancy. Our objective collectively, is to win. I am incredibly excited for the future of the Chicago Bulls.

I cannot wait to get started.

Arturas Karnisovas

Go Bulls

Karnisovas prefers a quick pace and players who can handle multiple positions. He offered no timetable for hiring a general manager or deciding the future of Boylen and his staff, saying he will “do a comprehensive evaluation of every department.” He did confirm he has hired New Orleans salary-cap specialist J.J. Polk and Denver player-personnel director Pat Connelly for front-office positions.

The Bulls thought they were ready to contend for a playoff spot after combining for just 49 wins the past two seasons. Instead, they were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 when the NBA suspended play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denver is third in the Western Conference and leading the Northwest division with a 43-22 record.

Karnisovas starred at Seton Hall and had a successful international career that included two Olympic bronze medals for Lithuania. He worked in basketball operations for the NBA from 2003 to 2008 and spent five years as an international scout for the Houston Rockets before joining Denver’s front office in 2013. He became the Nuggets’ general manager four years later, with Tim Connelly promoted from GM to president of basketball operations.

Michael Reinsdorf said Karnisovas’ name kept coming up in discussions with other owners, current and former general managers, league officials, ex-players, agents and even media members.

He said Nuggets president Josh Kroenke told him he would have “absolutely” put Karnisovas in charge had Connelly not passed on an opportunity last year to run the Washington Wizards. That carried plenty of weight, considering Kroenke’s hires to lead Denver’s front office — Masai Ujiri and then Tim Connelly.

Michael Reinsdorf said he called Karnisovas the night before their interview last week. What he thought would be a quick hello turned into about a 90-minute conversation. Over several more talks the next few days, it became clear to him this was the right person for the job.

Michael Reinsdorf just needed his dad’s OK. And after a final interview with Jerry, he got it.

“I think what my dad said to me after the meeting when we reconvened was ‘I never thought you would find anyone as great as Arturas,’” Michael Reinsdorf said. “So I knew we were done.”