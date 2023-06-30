CHICAGO — It looks like the Bulls will have two of their centers back for the 2023-2024 season.

Just a few days after Nikola Vucevic got a contract extension for the team, Andre Drummond is set to opt-in to his player option with the team for the 2023-2024 season, per a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That will pay the center $3.36 million as he returns to the Bulls for a second season and comes just after Vucevic signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension on Wednesday.

Full NBA free agency will begin on Friday at 5 p.m. central time.

Drummond, a two-time All-Star with the Pistons, is getting ready to begin his 12th NBA season and will return to the Bulls in a reserve role, which he was in the 2022-2023 season. He came off the bench for 67 games, averaging six points and 6.6 rebounds per game in an average of 12.7 minutes per contest.

As the Bulls approach free agency, it appears they will return a team that will closely resemble the one from last season when they went 40-42 and lost in the second round of the NBA play-in tournament.

Guard Lonzo Ball was essentially ruled out for the 2023-2024 season by executive VP Arturas Karnisovas after the NBA Draft following a third knee surgery in under a year and a half. If the team wants to shake things up, it would likely have to happen with the two other players in their “Big 3” – DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

DeRozan is in the final year of his contract with the Bulls while LaVine is just starting the second of a five-year max deal he signed with the team last summer.