Another big DeMar DeRozan game helps the Bulls pull off a Los Angeles sweep

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 15: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 15, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – There’s no reason that he shouldn’t feel right at home when he’s playing at the Staples Center.

He grew up in Compton, California and played in college basketball at USC and has played in his hometown of Los Angeles many times as he enters his 13th season in the NBA. While Monday night was the first time he’s done so with the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan looked as comfortable as ever playing at the Staples Center.

What a night in LA.



DeMar DeRozan: 38 pts, 6 ast

Lonzo Ball: 27 pts, 7 reb, 8 ast

Zach LaVine: 26 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast



📰 | @SamSmithHoops game recap: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 16, 2021

In a second-straight strong performance in as many nights, DeRozan scored a game-high 38 points as the Bulls ran away from the Lakers in a 121-103 victory that completes a Los Angeles sweep. The forward also had 35 points in a 100-90 win over the Clippers on Sunday night at the Staples Center.

He went 15-of-23 from the field in 35 minutes, also adding six assists and three rebounds to his homecoming effort on Monday. DeRozan was far from the only Bulls’ player to have a strong night while also having some Los Angeles connections.

Former Laker Lonzo Ball, who grew up in Chino Hills, California then played for UCLA, scored 27 points including seven three-pointers while dishing out a team-high eight assists. Former Bruins standout Zach LaVine had 26 points on the evening as well while former Laker Alex Caruso started and had six rebounds with five assists.