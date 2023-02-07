CHICAGO – As the Bulls approach the trade deadline hovering near the Eastern Conference playoff line, many are wondering what direction the team will go over the next couple of days.

But one of the few offseason acquisitions made by the team this past summer is doing what he can to give the team hope for a strong finish to the 2022-2023 season. That includes pulling off something that hasn’t been done by a Bull in almost a decade.

Andre Drummond continued his recent strong play by scoring 21 points and grabbing 15 rebounds off the bench in a 128-104 victory over the Spurs Monday night at the United Center. It’s the team’s third-straight win as they improve to 26-27 ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

The center went a perfect 9-for-9 from the field while hitting 3-of-4 free throw attempts to go with an assist and a block in 21 minutes.

According to Bulls public relations, the center became the first Bulls player to get at least 20 points and 15 points in a reserve role since Taj Gibson pulled it off during the 2013-2014 season. According to Basketball Reference, he did so five times nine years ago.

December 3, 2013 – vs Pelicans – 26 points, 14 rebounds

December 7, 2013 – vs Pistons – 21 points, 10 rebounds

February 23, 2014 – at Heat – 20 points, 10 rebounds

February 28, 2014 – at Mavericks – 20 points, 15 rebounds

April 22, 2013 – vs Wizards (Game 2, East 1st Round) – 22 points, 10 rebounds

Drummond becomes just the ninth player in Bulls history to get at least 20 points and 15 rebounds off the bench in a game, per Bulls media relations.

The center, who is in his 11th NBA season, has had a strong start to February as he’s averaged 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in three games so far this month. In 40 games this season, Drummond is averaging 6.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest in 13.1 minutes off the bench.