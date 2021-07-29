An NBA Draft without a first round pick is a rarity for the Bulls

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 29: An overall view of the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29, 2021 at the Barclays Center, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Over the past few years, one of the things that fans have been able to look forward to with a team that’s consistently missed the playoffs is the opportunity to add a young, talented player to the roster

Being in the NBA Draft Lottery has at least that benefit for the Bulls since they’ve now picked there five of the last six years. In 2020, they finally caught some luck, snagging the fourth overall pick to select forward Patrick Williams from Florida State.

That kind of excitement won’t exactly be there for Bulls’ fans tonight, or at least the weeks of anticipation won’t be after a trade and no lottery luck in 2021.

The team currently sits with just the 38th overall selection in the second round of Thursday’s NBA Draft, this after their first round pick was sent to the Magic in the Nikola Vucevic trade.

In order to get it back, the Bulls had to get one of the Top 4 picks in the NBA Lottery on June 22nd, but they stayed in their expected eighth spot, which gave the pick to Orlando.

If the Bulls don’t trade back in, which as of late Thursday afternoon they haven’t done, it would be just the fourth time in team history that they haven’t had a first round selection, with that also being the case in 1975, 1990, and 2005.

So if they don’t trade-in, what could they be looking for in the second round? A point guard, which the Bulls could have gotten had they jumped into the first four, would be a priority, but may not be there at that pick.

Here are a few projections for the Bulls at No. 38:

CBSSports.com – Matthew Hurt – Forward – Duke

Sports Illustrated – Jason Preston – Point Guard – Ohio

NBADraft.Net – BJ Boston – Shooting Guard – Kentucky