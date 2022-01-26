Already injured, Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr breaks his index finger

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 22: Derrick Jones Jr. #5 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a free throw during the game against the Indiana Pacers on November 22, 2021 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Injuries have been as big of a storyline for the Bulls as their actual play on the court over the past month, and another bizarre moment was added late on Tuesday night.

The team announced that forward Derrick Jones Jr., who has been sidelined with a knee contusion since mid-January, broke his index finger during a training session at the Advocate Center on Tuesday. That will keep him out of the lineup for 6-to-8 weeks, becoming the third member of the Bulls to be ruled out on that timeline in a week.

Guard Alex Caruso had surgery on his right wrist after falling to the floor after a Flagrant 2 foul by the Bucks’ Grayson Allen, which earned him a one-game suspension. Guard Lonzo Ball was ruled out 6-to-8 weeks after arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to repair a small meniscus tear.

Jones suffered his initial knee injury in the first quarter of the Bulls’ loss to the Nets on January 14th at the United Center. His injury has been part of many the team has dealt with, especially in the front court, which has hurt the team in January as the team has dropped six of their last eight games.

Acquired from Portland in the three-way trade that sent Lauri Markkanen to the Cavaliers, Jones has played in 31 games with eight starts, averaging 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest.