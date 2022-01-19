Alex Caruso returns for the Bulls, but the wait continues for Lonzo Ball & Zach LaVine

CHICAGO – At the moment, it’s a good news-bad news proposition for the head coach.

In the spirit of positivity, Billy Donovan does have two players returning from injury on Wednesday night as the Bulls host the Cavaliers at the United Center.

Guard Alex Caruso, a key contributor off the bench as well as a spot starter in his first year in Chicago, is in the lineup for the first time since December 20th against Cleveland. He’s been dealing with a foot injury then a stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, but he’ll finally get to take the floor.

Forward Tyler Cook is also back after dealing with a sprained ankle for a few weeks.

But the news isn’t as great for starting guards Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine, who each will be out for Wednesday’s game along with the team’s upcoming three-game road trip. Each are dealing with knee issues, but the direction they are headed seems a bit different.

Donovan said that LaVine is responding to treatments on his knee injury that he suffered in the first quarter against the Warriors last Friday. Meanwhile, the news is a little different for Ball, whose injury is now designated as a bone bruise and has forced doctors to try a new treatment to alleviate pain.