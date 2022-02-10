Ahead of the trade deadline, the Bulls beat the Hornets

CHARLOTTE – It’s usually one of the more unusual games of the season for a team that will be looking to add to their team to bolster their present or future chances.

One could certainly categorize the Bulls in that category on Wednesday night as they faced the Hornets under a day before the NBA Trade Deadline is set to expire. Competing for the top of the Eastern Conference for the first time in years while also having an aggressive front office, it’s very possible the team could make a major move.

But before any potential moves were made by Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley, the Bulls made sure to leave one last good impression for the groups as currently constructed.

Led by another strong effort by DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls pulled ahead of Charlotte in the second quarter on Wednesday night and never looked back in a 121-109 victory that gives them a pre-deadline record of 34-21.

That currently puts the Bulls in a tie for third in the Eastern Conference with the Cavaliers, a full game behind the Heat in first and a half-game behind the Bucks in second. The Sixers are 2 1/2 games out of the lead in fifth while the Raptors are four games out in sixth.

DeRozan led the successful effort with 36 points on the night with Zach LaVine scoring 27 while Nikola Vucevic got another double-double (18 points, 15 rebounds). With Ayo Dosunmu in concussion protocol, Coby White got the start and got 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting.