CHICAGO – There are a few questions surrounding the guard who has been an All-Star the last two seasons for the Bulls that won’t be answered for a bit.

But one was taken care of this week, and it deals with Zach LaVine’s left knee that gave him trouble during a lot of the 2021-2022 season.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bulls announced that the guard underwent left knee arthroscopic surgery at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. It was deemed a success, per the team, and LaVine will make a full recovery.

Some sort of procedure was expected to be done after the guard struggled with pain in the left knee a few times this past season. It forced him to miss six games in January, four before the All-Star Break, along with the team’s April 5th game with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Yet LaVine played through that pain throughout the season and remained productive, averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 67 games. Making a second-consecutive All-Star Game as a reserve, the guard helped the Bulls to their first playoff appearance in five years.

This summer, LaVine will enter unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career, and the guard told reporters at his exit interview that he will enjoy the full experience. That could include interviews with other teams who may look to pry the guard away from the Bulls, where he’s spent the last five seasons.

For now, however, at least one question has been answered about LaVine’s offseason.