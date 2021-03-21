After two fourth quarter meltdowns, the Bulls get the finish right in Detroit

DETROIT, MI – MARCH 21: Tomas Satoransky #31 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 21, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

DETROIT – When the Bulls have lost this year, they’ve not made it easy on Billy Donovan or their fans.

They’ve had some games lost at the buzzer, some from heroics from their opponents or missed opportunities of their own. A few times, big late leads haven’t been able to hold up, leaving the Bulls to sulk in defeats that could have been wins.

The latter would apply to the last two games in which Donovan’s team played that ended with his team on the losing end. A double-digit lead at home against the Spurs evaporated after they got outscored 39-19 by the visitors in the final 12 minutes on Wednesday.

On Friday, a lead of 14 with eight minutes to go then a six-point advantage in the final seconds of the game in Denver weren’t enough to secure a victory. The Nuggets, one of the better teams in the Western Conference, forced overtime and stole a victory.

That wouldn’t be the case when the Bulls would face a Pistons team that has struggled all season long but had come into Sunday’s match-up with two-straight wins. This time, the advantage would stand up for all 48 minutes.

The Bulls ten-point lead after three quarters would grow to 20 late in the fourth quarter and they’d finish the job this time in a 100-86 victory that stops a two-game losing streak.