CHICAGO — Sitting in a ballroom at McCormick Place on Tuesday night, the front office of the Bulls was looking for a little bit of lottery luck.

But it was not going to come for Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley.

The moment Marc Eversley & Artūras Karnišovas found out the #Bulls would not keep their first round pick at the #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/LCf0u8iHUM — GNSportsTV (@GNSportsTV) May 17, 2023

WGN cameras captured a little frustration from the Bulls’ general manager when NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum pulled a card with a Magic logo on the envelope when the 11th pick came up.

That meant that the Bulls didn’t move up into the Top 4, which would have allowed them to keep the selection. But as part of the Nikola Vucevic trade in March 2021, that pick now goes to Orlando, leaving the team out of the first round.

So how many picks do the Bulls now have for the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22? Well, that’s another reason that the front office is a little frustrated – they don’t have one.

The Bulls’ second round pick, 47th overall, belongs to the Wizards after a few trades that date back four years. Originally, Washington received that second rounder along with Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis in exchange for Otto Porter Jr. in a February 2019 trade with the Bulls.

In 2021, the Lakers got a hold of that pick in a five-team deal that included Russell Westbrook going to Los Angeles. Then the Wizards got it back in a trade with the Lakers that sent Rui Hachimura to LA.

A later second round pick that the Bulls had was forfeited due to the NBA ruling that the team violated tampering rules when negotiating a sign-and-trade with the Pelicans to acquire point guard Lonzo Ball.

Now if the Bulls want to make a selection in the draft, they’ll have to find a way to trade in as the front office decides what they want to do with their team moving forward.