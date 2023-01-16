CHICAGO – There are a pair of one-year anniversaries that are approaching for the Bulls’ starting point guard, and neither one is very positive.

This past Saturday marked one year since Lonzo Ball took the floor for an NBA game, playing 23 minutes in a loss to the Warriors at the United Center.

This afternoon, the Bulls have announced that guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and will miss 6-to-8 weeks. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/rSXAjfrxtv — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 20, 2022

Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of the Bulls’ announcing that the guard would need arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Initially ruled as a 6-to-8-week injury, continued knee pain would keep him out the rest of the season and force another surgery in September in Los Angeles.

After few updates since that time, Ball spoke to reporters in Paris on Monday as the Bulls prepare for a game with the Pistons in France Thursday. While he told the Associated Press that he’s hoping to play this season, he said there is no return date set.

It’s a difficult stretch for the guard in his sixth NBA season along with the Bulls, who continue to evaluate their core in hopes to determine further moves to get closer to a championship. Without Ball down the stretch of the 2021-2022 season against stiffer competition, the Bulls were not as strong and slipped to a sixth seed in the playoffs.

This season the Bulls have been inconsistent, arriving in Paris with a 20-24 record after beating the Warriors on Sunday at the United Center.

Ball took the floor for 35 games in his first season with the Bulls after being acquired in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in the summer of 2021. He averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in those contests.