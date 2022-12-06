CHICAGO – There are a number of milestone moments in the career of “His Airness,” and many times there is an auction item to go along with it.

That’s the case for a scoring achievement for Michael Jordan that occurred almost 30 years ago that he got before his first retirement with the Bulls.

(Courtesy: Lelands Auctions)

The scorecard from the game in which the Basketball Hall of Famer scored his 20,000 point is up for bid at Lelands Fall Classic Auction.

It comes from the collection of former Bulls play-by-play announcer Neil Funk, who called that Bulls’ game against the Bucks on January 8, 1993 at Chicago Stadium on the radio. Jordan scored 35 points in the 120-95 victory over Milwaukee, with the guard eclipsing the 20,000 point plateau on a three-pointer late in the second half.

He received a standing ovation from the crowd as the Bulls continued on with the 1992-1993 season that ended with the team’s third championship before Jordan’s first retirement.

The scorecard features “20,000” written in blue ink next to Jordan’s stats from the game, with the Hall of Famer signing it in black ink just below it.

Up for bid until December 10th as part of the Fall Classic Auction, you can see the scorecard by clicking here.

Jordan finished his career with 32,292 points in 1,072 games over the course of 15 seasons, with all but two of those coming as a member of the Bulls. He helped the team to championships in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998, leading the league in scoring in each of those seasons.